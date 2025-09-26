Bonds 101: Coupons, Yields & Basics Explained | Bond Street Dialogues Ep 1 | Mint x IndiaBonds

Updated: 26 Sept 2025, 12:19 pm IST

Welcome to Bond Street Dialogues — Mint’s new video podcast series in association with IndiaBonds. In Episode 1, we break down the basics of bonds: What are bonds, how do they work, what are coupons, yield, maturity and why they matter for investors. Whether you’re new to investing or looking to diversify beyond stocks, this is your quick guide to understanding bonds. What you’ll learn in this episode: What are bonds? How do bond coupons work? Understanding bond yields & returns Why bonds should be part of your investment portfolio And much more.