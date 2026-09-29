Booze To Dairy: Trump’s Ban On Canadian Imports Goes Into Effect Under New Tariff War

At midnight, the United States imposed a ban on nearly $1 billion worth of Canadian imports, marking another escalation in the trade dispute between the longtime allies. The ban covers $967 million based on 2025 data, with 87% targeting alcoholic beverages and the rest including dairy products such as whey and certain motorcycles. It follows President Trump’s 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods under a Depression-era law, accusing Canada of discriminating against US producers. Canada had retaliated with matching tariffs, and some provinces banned US alcohol from store shelves.