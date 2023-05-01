Brace for higher electricity bills this summer. Here's what you need to know

Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:47 PM IST

There’s still some time before peak summer temperatures become the main talking point of all our weather-related small talks, as per the met department May end and June will see the mercury soaring. With that, the power consumption is also set to jump, a problem that can only be made worse by power rates which are all set to increase on account of rising input prices and transport costs.As power producers pass along the expenses of expensive imported coal and a longer route for transporting coal, electricity rates, which are already increasing in several regions, are anticipated to rise even more in the upcoming year.