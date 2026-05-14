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'Brace Yourselves': Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Warns Of Global Crisis, Urges Nation To Prepare Soon

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong has issued a stark warning that the ongoing global crisis is far from over, cautioning that economic and geopolitical pressures are likely to intensify in the months ahead. In a candid address, Wong told Singaporeans to be mentally prepared for prolonged uncertainty, stressing that the challenges facing the world economy will not ease anytime soon.

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Published14 May 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Warns Of Global Crisis, Urges Nation To Prepare Soon
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