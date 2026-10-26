Brazil Election: Lula Wins Historic Fourth Term Presidency Defeating Bolsonaro

In a stunning political comeback, 80-year-old Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured a historic fourth non-consecutive term .Lula defeated right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff held on 25 October 2026, capturing 51.78% of the valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.23%. The margin was nearly 4.4 million votes. Flavio Bolsonaro, backed by his father Jair Bolsonaro, had led the first round. Lula’s victory marks the first time a candidate has overcome a first-round deficit in Brazil’s modern democratic history. He is scheduled to be sworn in on 5 January 2027.