Brent Nears $97, US Crude Hits $94 as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates, Hormuz Fears Return

Oil prices surged sharply on Monday as renewed conflict in the Middle East raised fears over global energy supplies. US crude futures jumped 4.26% to $94.40 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed 3.82% to $96.65 a barrel. The rally came after Israel launched fresh strikes on Lebanon despite a ceasefire, reducing hopes of a broader US-Iran agreement and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments. Iran also responded with missile strikes on Israel, further escalating tensions in the region. Watch the full report for the latest developments and what the spike in crude prices could mean for global markets and fuel costs.