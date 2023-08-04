Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Brewing Fortunes: How Starbucks Became India's Coffee Bank | Mint Explains

Brewing Fortunes: How Starbucks Became India's Coffee Bank | Mint Explains

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST Team Mint

In a country known for its vibrant streets and aromatic spices, Starbucks has become more than just a coffee shop—it's a financial powerhouse. With revenue of INR 2,240 crores ($300 million) in 2022, a significant portion came from selling gift cards and stored-value goodies. Customers essentially deposit money with Starbucks, which is then owed back in the form of coffee, snacks, or merchandise. With a staggering INR 1,200 crore ($160 million) in deposits, Starbucks utilizes the funds to expand its presence, engage customers with tempting treats and merchandise, and embrace digital innovation. It's a caffeinated financial success story!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.