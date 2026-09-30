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Brexit Backtrack? United Kingdom Plans Shocking Return To European Union | Explained

Almost a decade after Britain voted to leave the European Union, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has told the BBC that rejoining the EU is one of the options he is prepared to put before the country. Burnham outlined a spectrum of choices: staying as things are, exploring a customs union, rejoining the single market, or “going all the way” with full EU membership. Bound by the current Labour manifesto, he cannot rejoin during this parliament but is signalling a process that could lead to a democratic mandate at the next general election in 2029.

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Published30 Sep 2026, 08:48 PM IST
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Brexit Backtrack? United Kingdom Plans Shocking Return To European Union
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