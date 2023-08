BRICS Expands; Saudi Arabia, 5 Others Invited To Join; PM Modi Congratulates New Members | Watch

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:28 PM IST

BRICS which is a group of 5 countries that include... moreBRICS which is a group of 5 countries that include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has now invited 6 more countries to become members.. The new members include Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt. PM Modi who is currently in South Africa to attend the BRICS summit congratulated the new members. Watch.