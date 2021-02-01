Home
>Budget 2021: Ahead of state elections, FM Nirmala's highway project push
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 06:23 PM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highway infrastructure plan for four poll-bound states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam. Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman gave a breakout of the highway projects in the four states. 'Tamil Nadu will get ₹1.03 lakh crore for building 3,500 km of roads, Kerala will get ₹65,000 crores for 1,500 km of roads and West Bengal will get ₹95,000 crores for 675 km road. In Assam, 1,300 km roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹3,400 crore,' she said. 'Over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of ₹3.3 lakh crores has already been awarded under the ₹5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 kms have been constructed. By March 2022 we would be awarding another 8,500 kms and completing an additional 11,000 kms of National Highway Corridor,' she added. This is the first budget after the Covid-19 pandemic and the ninth one under the Modi government. The Union Budget 2021 is also unique as it will be the first paperless budget. Watch the full video for more.