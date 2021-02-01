OPEN APP
Budget 2021 aims to boost domestic output & job creation': Ananth Narayan

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 08:34 PM IST Livemint
  • Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, Bhavan’s SPJIMR, spoke on the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that this is a good budget and added that while demand is important his biggest concern was in terms of domestic output and job creation. ‘To me the budget at least does the right things in trying to push up domestic output and job creation by putting money into infrastructure, healthcare, sanitation and tries to do something for the revival of the financial services ecosystem,’ Narayan said. Watch the full video for all the details.
 

