Budget 2021 has become an event even before it is tabled : Roopa Kudva

Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 05:31 AM IST
Livemint
- MD Omidyar Network India Roopa Kudva spoke on the upcoming union budget. Kudva spoke about the three agendas that the budget needs to address this year. Kudva said that this budget has become an “event” even before it is tabled. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.