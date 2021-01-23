OPEN APP
Home >Videos >Budget 2021 has become an event even before it is tabled : Roopa Kudva

Budget 2021 has become an event even before it is tabled : Roopa Kudva

Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 05:31 AM IST Livemint
  • MD Omidyar Network India Roopa Kudva spoke on the upcoming union budget. Kudva spoke about the three agendas that the budget needs to address this year. Kudva said that this budget has become an “event” even before it is tabled. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout