>‘Budget 2021 lays down roadmap for disinvestment’: Amitabh Kant
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 11:55 PM IST
Livemint
- NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant spoke on the takeaways from the Budget and said that it brings in predictability and consistency in government’s thinking as far as disinvestment is concerned. He added that the budget makes it clear that the government will only be involved in strategic sectors like Atomic Energy Space & Defence, transport and telecom, power, petroleum, coal and other minerals and banking insurance and finance. The NITI Aayog CEO said that the budget makes it clear that the budget has laid down a clear roadmap as to what the government will do in disinvestment this year. ‘The Finance Minister also spoke about nudging the states and that is a very important step,’ Kant said. Watch the full video for all the details.