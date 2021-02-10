‘Budget 2021 like Chennai loss, not Brisbane win’: Tharoor mocks Sitharaman

Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:13 PM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that ... moreCongress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that the central government's Union Budget 2021-22 deceived people with respect to the allocation in defence and health sectors. During the discussion on Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Tharoor said that the time will come soon when banks will have to provide fuel loans. 'In the Union Budget health, fiscal stimulus, defence and agriculture have been particularly let down. The government has come out with a budget which deceives people with respect to the allocation in defence and health sectors. Lal Bahadur Shastri had said 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. The contribution of this budget is 'Na Jawan na Kisan,' said Tharoor, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Watch the full video for more details.