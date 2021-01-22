Budget 2021: Moradabad brass, handicraft industries expect supportive measures

Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Handicraft industries in Uttar Pradesh are expecting supportive measures from the Budget 2021. Brass artisans in Moradabad expect this year's budget will help boost their businesses. 'We expect supportive measures from the union govt for brass artisans,' said an artisan. Another artisan said, 'I urge the government to cut down electricity charges so that workers can make more profit.' Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had held a meeting with state finance ministers. The state ministers had suggested steps to revive growth and boost revenue collection in the backdrop of Covid-19 crisis. The Union Budget 2020-21 will be presented at 11 am on February 1.