Budget 2023: Will the FM listen to the middle class and slash taxes?

Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:40 PM IST

This budget will test the government's resolve. Wi... moreThis budget will test the government's resolve. Will it choose to stay fiscally prudent? Or will it go for slashing taxes to bring relief to the middle class before national elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might listen to demand of the middle class and change the income-tax slabs. But experts believe too much of a change in limits is unlikely. We spoke with Dr Sajjid Chinoy, MD, JP Morgan Chase, and member PM’s council to gauge what the FM is likely to do.