Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2024 | Here's What Indian Women Want From The Finance Minister

Budget 2024 | Here's What Indian Women Want From The Finance Minister

Updated: 17 Jul 2024, 06:00 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Budget 2024 | Women Want Finance Minister To Focus On Inflation, Cost Of Living It is expected that the union budget 2024 will focus on women as they form an important vote bank. But what do women in 2024 actually want? Is it subsidies, welfare schemes, education or employment? or something more? #budget2024 #unionbudget2024 #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #women #inflation #abhinavtrivedi #employment #education #india #vegetables #fruits #foodinflation #budgetexpectations

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.