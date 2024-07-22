Explore
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2024: Middle Class Urges The FM To Cut Taxes & Tackle Inflation; High Education Costs

Budget 2024: Middle Class Urges The FM To Cut Taxes & Tackle Inflation; High Education Costs

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 01:33 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Budget 2024: Middle Class Urges The FM To Cut Taxes & Tackle Inflation; High Education Costs The middle class forms the largest chunk of the Indian population and they have the highest expectations from the budget 2024. Especially when it comes to income tax and cost of living. Mint goes out on the street and asks the middle class their expectations from the union budget 2024, their complaints and their demands from the FM Nirmala Sitharaman. #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #incometaxslab #incometax #budget2024 #unionbudget2024 #middleclass #taxes #gst #80c #form16 #salaried #salary #vegetables #fruits #founder #education

 
