Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 16 2024 15:57:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.05 0.15%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,240.20 0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 880.85 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.45 -1.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.50 0.58%
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2024: Real Estate Sector Wants Tax Rebate, Industry Status, Affordable Housing Meaning Tweak

Budget 2024: Real Estate Sector Wants Tax Rebate, Industry Status, Affordable Housing Meaning Tweak

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 07:42 PM IST Livemint

Union budget 2024: With just a few days to go for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement, stakeholders in the real estate sector have some key demands. They want an increase in tax rebates on housing loan interest, industry status for the sector, and that the definition of affordable housing be redefined. Listen in to what they have to say

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue