Budget 2024: Real Estate Sector Wants Tax Rebate, Industry Status, Affordable Housing Meaning Tweak

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Union budget 2024: With just a few days to go for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement, stakeholders in the real estate sector have some key demands. They want an increase in tax rebates on housing loan interest, industry status for the sector, and that the definition of affordable housing be redefined. Listen in to what they have to say