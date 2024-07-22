Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 22 2024 15:28:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.45 1.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 505.75 -9.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,643.80 2.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 877.10 -1.36%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,241.75 -0.52%
Budget 2024: Small Business Urge The FM To Reduce High Compliance & Tax Burden; Regulate E-Commerce

Budget 2024: Small Business Urge The FM To Reduce High Compliance & Tax Burden; Regulate E-Commerce

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 03:29 PM IST Livemint

Budget 2024: Small Businessmen Urge The FM To Reduce High Compliance & Tax Burden Small businessmen want more money not only in their hands, but also their consumers. Most of them want the FM to work on simplification of taxes and compliances. Few also have a problem with biased against the middle class. Know what middleman expecting from Budget 2024.

 
