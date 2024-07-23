Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 23 2024 15:58:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 382.35 2.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 492.05 5.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 863.90 -1.65%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,538.40 -3.10%
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2024: What's Cheaper & What's Costlier? | Check The Complete List Here

Budget 2024: What's Cheaper & What's Costlier? | Check The Complete List Here

Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 04:43 PM IST Livemint

The FM presented the budget today. Unlike usual times Prices of only a few items changed. The things that will get cheaper after the budget 2024 are mobile phones, chargers after a reduction of 15% custom duty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today that customs duties on cancer medicines and mobile phones will be significantly reduced, leading to lower retail prices for these items. Additionally, the cost of imported gold, silver, leather goods, and seafood is also expected to decrease.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue