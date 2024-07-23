Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2024: What's Cheaper & What's Costlier? | Check The Complete List Here

Budget 2024: What's Cheaper & What's Costlier? | Check The Complete List Here

Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 04:43 PM IST Livemint

The FM presented the budget today. Unlike usual times Prices of only a few items changed. The things that will get cheaper after the budget 2024 are mobile phones, chargers after a reduction of 15% custom duty. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today that customs duties on cancer medicines and mobile phones will be significantly reduced, leading to lower retail prices for these items. Additionally, the cost of imported gold, silver, leather goods, and seafood is also expected to decrease.

