Budget 2024: Women Express Anger Over Inflation; Have This Request For FM Sitharaman

Updated: 26 Jan 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Budget 2024: Women Express Their Anger Over High I... moreBudget 2024: Women Express Their Anger Over High Inflation; Urge FM To Reduce School & Kitchen Cost #budget #budget2024 #whatwomenwant #women #woman #india #kitchen #inflation #vegetables #fruits #narendramodi #sitharaman #nirmalasitharaman #republicday #abhinavtrivedi #economy #education #school