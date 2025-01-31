Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2025: Citizens Urge FM To Cut Income Tax; Increase Slabs & Slash GST On Daily Groceries

Budget 2025: Citizens Urge FM To Cut Income Tax; Increase Slabs & Slash GST On Daily Groceries

Updated: 31 Jan 2025, 05:50 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

In this special episode of pre-budget series, MINT goes on the ground and talks about taxe burden on the middle class Inflation. How high tax rates, GST on daily households is troubling the middle class & how their expenses have sky rocketed in the last few months. Savings are decreasing every month because of high taxes. How are they dealing with the situation and what can the finance minister do to tackle the crisis in the budget 2025. #budget2025 #inflation #mehengai #groceries #shopping #middleclass #rich #poor #narendramodi #news #nirmalasitharaman #rupee #money #abhinavtrivedi #billionaire #taxcuts #incometax #gst #taxrates #taxslabs #tds #standarddeduction #millionaire #election #share #stockmarket #mint #business #smallbusiness #education #india #incometax #incomegrowth #salary #increment #jobs #unemployment #taxes #taxMintMint

