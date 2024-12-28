Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 27 2024 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 750.55 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 799.55 -1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.95 -1.00%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,220.95 0.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,916.50 0.54%
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2025: Government May Reduce Income Tax For Those Earning Up To 15 Lakhs To Boost Consumption

Budget 2025: Government May Reduce Income Tax For Those Earning Up To 15 Lakhs To Boost Consumption

Updated: 28 Dec 2024, 04:20 PM IST Livemint

High income tax is one thing that has been pinching India's middle class, especially over the last few months since the cost of living and inflation has been high. Now, as per what government sources told news agency Reuters, India is considering reducing income taxes for those earning up to ₹15 lakh in the upcoming budget in February. This is an attempt to provide relief to the middle class and specially to stimulate consumption amid an economic slowdown, as per the reports.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue