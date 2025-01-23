The Union Budget for 2025-26, set against the backdrop of global uncertainties and a slowing economy, is expected to focus on agriculture, small businesses, household consumption, and job creation. As per a Mint’s latest report, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to propose incentives for farmers, support for MSMEs, and measures to boost consumption and skilling initiatives. Watch!
