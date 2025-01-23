Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 23 2025 15:59:10
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,664.80 -0.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 317.65 2.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.50 1.20%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.55 1.29%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 951.65 -0.85%
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2025: Govt's Top Priorities Explained In 3 Mins | Jobs, Consumption, Agriculture, MSMEs

Budget 2025: Govt's Top Priorities Explained In 3 Mins | Jobs, Consumption, Agriculture, MSMEs

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:23 PM IST Livemint

The Union Budget for 2025-26, set against the backdrop of global uncertainties and a slowing economy, is expected to focus on agriculture, small businesses, household consumption, and job creation. As per a Mint’s latest report, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to propose incentives for farmers, support for MSMEs, and measures to boost consumption and skilling initiatives. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue