Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2025: Govt's Top Priorities Explained In 3 Mins | Jobs, Consumption, Agriculture, MSMEs

Budget 2025: Govt's Top Priorities Explained In 3 Mins | Jobs, Consumption, Agriculture, MSMEs

Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 08:23 PM IST Livemint

The Union Budget for 2025-26, set against the backdrop of global uncertainties and a slowing economy, is expected to focus on agriculture, small businesses, household consumption, and job creation. As per a Mint’s latest report, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to propose incentives for farmers, support for MSMEs, and measures to boost consumption and skilling initiatives. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.