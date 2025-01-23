Budget | Budget 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Indian Budget 2025 | Finance Minister | Nirmala Sitharaman | Income Tax | Income Tax 2025 | Indian Economic Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to offer income tax breaks for individuals in the Union budget for FY26 as part of efforts to boost household spending and stimulate economic growth. What is expected? Watch to know!
