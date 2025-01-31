Budget 2025: Middle Class Urges The FM To Tackle High Cost Of Living | 'Everything Is So Expensive'

In this special episode of pre-budget series, MINT goes on the ground and talks about Inflation. How high cost of living is troubling the middle class and how their expenses have sky rocketed in the last few months. From groceries, to education fees to cost of vegetables. How are they dealing with the situation and what can the finance minister do to tackle the crisis in the budget 2025.