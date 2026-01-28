English
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2026: Income Tax Relief Unlikely, But HERE'S What The Centre Can Do To Help Indians On Taxes

Budget 2026: Income Tax Relief Unlikely, But HERE'S What The Centre Can Do To Help Indians On Taxes

Updated: 28 Jan 2026, 07:18 pm IST Deepti Bhaskaran

Budget 2026: In this podcast, we speak with Kuldip Kumar, Partner, Mainstay Tax Advisors on what could be in store for taxpayers in the upcoming union budget. While FM Nirmala Sitharaman already gave income tax relief to a big extent in the last budget and focus is now expected to be on growth, here's where some more scope lies on the taxation front. Watch.

 
