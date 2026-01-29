Budget is around the corner, and middle class citizens complain and demand amendments in 3 areas: Housing, healthcare & Education of kids. Fees and costs in these 3 areas are touching the sky and public healthcare, and education is not upto standards. In this series citizens highlight their problems and urge the FM to take notice. #budget #budget2026 #school #education #realestateprices #realestate #health #helthcare #healthcare #india #hospital #schoolfees #abhinavtrivedi #middleclassfamily #middleclass #narendramodi
