Business News/ Videos / Budget 2026: The Middle Class Urges The FM To Reduce High Costs of Housing, Schooling & Healthcare

Budget 2026: The Middle Class Urges The FM To Reduce High Costs of Housing, Schooling & Healthcare

Updated: 29 Jan 2026, 02:48 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Budget is around the corner, and middle class citizens complain and demand amendments in 3 areas: Housing, healthcare & Education of kids. Fees and costs in these 3 areas are touching the sky and public healthcare, and education is not upto standards. In this series citizens highlight their problems and urge the FM to take notice. #budget #budget2026 #school #education #realestateprices #realestate #health #helthcare #healthcare #india #hospital #schoolfees #abhinavtrivedi #middleclassfamily #middleclass #narendramodi

 
