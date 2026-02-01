English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Sun Feb 01 2026 15:25:58
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 421.80 -6.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 307.20 -4.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.80 -3.78%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 269.00 -1.72%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,017.95 -5.53%
Business News/ Videos / Budget 2026: 'Unprecedented Support For Sunrise Sectors', Says PM Modi

Budget 2026: 'Unprecedented Support For Sunrise Sectors', Says PM Modi

Updated: 01 Feb 2026, 04:40 pm IST Livemint

PM Modi Hails Union Budget 2026-27 as “Historic & Ambitious Roadmap” for Make in India & Viksit Bharat! In strong praise, Prime Minister calls the budget a transformative plan to boost self-reliance, manufacturing, infrastructure & inclusive growth. Key focus: high-speed rail corridors, freight connectivity, waterways expansion & massive capex push for Tier-II/III cities. “Reform Express is on its way” — Nirmala Sitharaman’s vision gets PM’s full backing!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue