Budget 2026: 'Unprecedented Support For Sunrise Sectors', Says PM Modi

PM Modi Hails Union Budget 2026-27 as “Historic & Ambitious Roadmap” for Make in India & Viksit Bharat! In strong praise, Prime Minister calls the budget a transformative plan to boost self-reliance, manufacturing, infrastructure & inclusive growth. Key focus: high-speed rail corridors, freight connectivity, waterways expansion & massive capex push for Tier-II/III cities. “Reform Express is on its way” — Nirmala Sitharaman’s vision gets PM’s full backing!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.