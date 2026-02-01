Budget 2026: 'Unprecedented Support For Sunrise Sectors', Says PM Modi

Updated: 01 Feb 2026, 04:40 pm IST

PM Modi Hails Union Budget 2026-27 as “Historic & Ambitious Roadmap” for Make in India & Viksit Bharat! In strong praise, Prime Minister calls the budget a transformative plan to boost self-reliance, manufacturing, infrastructure & inclusive growth. Key focus: high-speed rail corridors, freight connectivity, waterways expansion & massive capex push for Tier-II/III cities. “Reform Express is on its way” — Nirmala Sitharaman’s vision gets PM’s full backing!