Business News/ Videos / Budget 2026: 'Where Is Our Tax Going?' Taxpayers Question Tax Deployment By The Govt. & Demand More

Budget 2026: 'Where Is Our Tax Going?' Taxpayers Question Tax Deployment By The Govt. & Demand More

Updated: 31 Jan 2026, 07:10 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Budget is less than 48 hours away, and middle class taxpayers ask about their taxes. Why is our air polluted, roads dirty and streetlights not working in many areas? Why are we not getting services like health & education free? Where is the accountability and monitoring by the Govt? In this budget series with MINT, citizens highlight their problems and urge the Finance Minister to take notice. #budget #budget2026 #school #taxes #incometax #taxreturns #gst #taxrates #indirecttaxes #directtaxes #tax #realestateprices #realestate #health #healthcare #india #hospital #schoolfees #abhinavtrivedi #middleclassfamily #middleclass #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman