Business News/ Videos / Budget 2026: Why Govt Changed Sovereign Gold Bond Tax, Increased STT On F&O And Simplified Taxation

Budget 2026: Why Govt Changed Sovereign Gold Bond Tax, Increased STT On F&O And Simplified Taxation

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 03:10 pm IST Deepti Bhaskaran, Sana Marwaha

As we continue to decode various aspects of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 announcement, we're joined by Sonu Iyer, Partner at EY India to understand exactly what the budget really held for taxpayers. Contrary to popular belief, there ARE aspects of the budget that hold value for taxpayers, if not in terms of giving more money in hand, but it's important in terms of simplifying taxation as a whole. Watch.

 
