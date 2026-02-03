As we continue to decode various aspects of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 announcement, we're joined by Sonu Iyer, Partner at EY India to understand exactly what the budget really held for taxpayers. Contrary to popular belief, there ARE aspects of the budget that hold value for taxpayers, if not in terms of giving more money in hand, but it's important in terms of simplifying taxation as a whole. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.