Budget: Amid China tension, defence flat; PM-KISAN gets cut, says Congress

Budget: Amid China tension, defence flat; PM-KISAN gets cut, says Congress

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 11:03 PM IST
  • The Indian National Congress party tore into Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget, calling it a 'letdown like never before'. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram led the critique, slamming a lack of increase in defence allocation amid a protracted face-off with China along the Line of Actual Control. He called the levying of a new cess on petrol and diesel a cruel blow to the 'average citizen'. Amid farmer protests at the gates of the national capital, Chidambaram pointed out that the allocation for the government's signature PM-KISAN scheme has been reduced. Watch the full video for more.
 

