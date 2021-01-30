OPEN APP
Budget expectations from infrastructure sector

Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 10:35 PM IST Livemint
  • Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director – Transport, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, shares the pre-budget expectations on roads and highways sector. For the last four years the budget allocation to infrastructure has been growing at about 14% reaching to about 4.47 lakh crore in 2020 out of which roads and highways has one of the biggest share. Increase the freight share of the railways as well as the passenger size is one of the major spending area. Today the freight share is about 30% of the allocation rest has been taken by roads and transport. The idea is to increase the 30% model to 45% for which there is need of increased expenditure.. In last 5 years at about 2 Lack crore has been spent on this and we expect this to grow further going forward.
 

