Budget: For Covid vaccines, FM Nirmala allocates ₹35,000 crore
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 02:32 PM IST
Livemint
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Union Budget 2021. Sitharaman said, “I have provided ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in 2021-2022. I am committed to provide further funds if required.” She added, “Today India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against Covid-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 more vaccines are also expected soon.” This is the first budget after the Covid-19 pandemic and the ninth one under the Modi government. The Union Budget 2021 is also unique as it will be the first paperless budget. Watch the full video for more.