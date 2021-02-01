Budget: For Covid vaccines, FM Nirmala allocates 35,000 crore

OPEN APP
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 02:32 PM IST
  • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Union Budget 2021. Sitharaman said, “I have provided 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in 2021-2022. I am committed to provide further funds if required.” She added, “Today India has two vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against Covid-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 more vaccines are also expected soon.” This is the first budget after the Covid-19 pandemic and the ninth one under the Modi government. The Union Budget 2021 is also unique as it will be the first paperless budget. Watch the full video for more.
 

