Budget: For investors, new securities market code, & more | Watch announcements

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 08:39 PM IST
Livemint
- The government proposed to introduce a unified securities markets code, a move that will help in boosting the ease of doing business in the country's financial markets. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech for 2021-22 proposed to consolidate the provisions of Sebi Act, Depositories Act, Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act and Government Securities Act into a rationalised single securities markets code. The proposed move would help in cutting down compliance costs and reducing the friction between rules enacted by capital markets watchdog Sebi, depositories and government, experts said. Watch the full video for more.