Budget: 'Govt a facilitator, private sector driver of growth', says Sitharaman

Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:50 PM IST Livemint
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Union Budget 2021-22 is about the role of government as a facilitator and the private sector as a key driver of economic growth, without which the country would be losing a big opportunity. 'The most important component or input required here is the participation of the private sector. Unless the private sector is energised enough, unless it is facilitated enough, India is just losing a very big opportunity,' Sitharaman said here during the interactive session organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Watch the full video for more details.
 

