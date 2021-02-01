OPEN APP
Home >Videos >Budget: What's cheaper, what's costlier | Watch to find out

Budget: What's cheaper, what's costlier | Watch to find out

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 05:37 PM IST Livemint
  • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third, and most significant, Budget on February 1. The presentation followed almost a year of unprecedented crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister announced changes in customs duties on several products, like mobile phone parts, gold and silver, cotton and silk etc. Watch the full video to know what will become cheaper and what is set to be more expensive in the coming financial year.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout