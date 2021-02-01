Home
>Videos
>Budget: What's cheaper, what's costlier | Watch to find out
Budget: What's cheaper, what's costlier | Watch to find out
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 05:37 PM IST
Livemint
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third, and most significant, Budget on February 1. The presentation followed almost a year of unprecedented crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister announced changes in customs duties on several products, like mobile phone parts, gold and silver, cotton and silk etc. Watch the full video to know what will become cheaper and what is set to be more expensive in the coming financial year.