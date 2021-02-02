Budget's big focus that cheered markets

Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 09:30 AM IST

The domestic equity markets on Monday rallied 5% r... moreThe domestic equity markets on Monday rallied 5% riding high on the government's plans to boost economic revival through a slew of growth-oriented measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the union budget FY 21-22. Investors were particularly enthused by the absence of any significant negative surprises in the form of higher levies or taxes. Mint's Nasrin Sultana explains.