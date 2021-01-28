Home
Building ESG compliance: A talk with the leaders
Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 10:48 PM IST
Livemint
- While the current public health crisis and increasing climate change events have intensified the focus on ESG, the benefits of ESG compliance go much deeper than managing reputational risk. ESG standards weaved into the corporate fabric help a company plan for long-term growth. Further, investors believe companies incorporating ESG risk management are better long-term custodians of investor capital, offer greater downside protection and can generate better long-term, risk-adjusted returns. One key for a business to work towards ESG compliance is by greening their buildings. Greening a firm’s workplace contributes to improved employee productivity and better bottom lines via a healthier atmosphere for employees and reducing a firm’s carbon footprint. Against this increasingly important backdrop and to understand how leading corporations are increasing ESG scores, as well as to comprehend how smaller firms can take on a greater leadership role by using existing tools, watch Chris Pyke, Senior Vice President, Product at ArcSkoru, GBCI; Jagvinder Pinny Mann, Senior Portfolio Manager, Microsoft; Rajat Malhotra, Executive Director, Head of Engineering Operations-APAC Corporate Solutions, Jones Lang LaSalle and Gautam Dey - Director, DLF Power and Services Ltd. in an insightful panel discussion moderated by Shrija Agrawal.