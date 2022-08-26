Building the future your daughter deserves|Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana |Mint Primer

Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:11 AM IST

Seeing their daughter independent and being able to do whatever she wishes to in her life is every parent’s dream, and with Sukanya Smariddhi Yojana, you might make it easier for her to achieve that. In this video, we explain this scheme for you. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or SSY is a social security scheme that was developed in the government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign.’ Investing in this insurance plan allows parents to provide a girl — ten or younger — with financial stability. Under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a girl’s name account can be opened for a term of 21 years in any private or governmental bank. The investment term for SSY is 21 years from the opening date of the account. #sukanyasamriddhiyojana #betibachaobetipadhao #socialsecurity #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze