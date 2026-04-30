Bumper ₹1,200 Crore Deal: Nvidia Leases Massive Bengaluru Office Space Amid AI Boom

AI giant Nvidia is sharply expanding its India presence with its largest office lease yet in Bengaluru. The company has taken up 7.6 lakh sq ft at Bagmane Capital’s Memphis South Tower in a ₹1,230 crore, 10-year deal, signalling a major push into AI research and development. As demand for AI chips surges globally, India is emerging as a key hub for engineering, data centres, and semiconductor innovation—reinforcing Bengaluru’s position at the centre of this transformation.