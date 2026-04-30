Subscribe

Bumper ₹1,200 Crore Deal: Nvidia Leases Massive Bengaluru Office Space Amid AI Boom

AI giant Nvidia is sharply expanding its India presence with its largest office lease yet in Bengaluru. The company has taken up 7.6 lakh sq ft at Bagmane Capital’s Memphis South Tower in a 1,230 crore, 10-year deal, signalling a major push into AI research and development. As demand for AI chips surges globally, India is emerging as a key hub for engineering, data centres, and semiconductor innovation—reinforcing Bengaluru’s position at the centre of this transformation.

Anna Mathew, Livemint
Published30 Apr 2026, 12:26 PM IST
nvidia in india
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

TechnologyBangalore
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosBumper ₹1,200 Crore Deal: Nvidia Leases Massive Bengaluru Office Space Amid AI Boom
Read Next Story