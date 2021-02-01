Home
>‘Business as usual budget’: Naushad Forbes
Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:47 PM IST
Livemint
- Naushad Forbes, Co-chairman, Forbes Marshall, spoke on the takeaways from the budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that while the Finance Minister started by saying that the budget was being presented in unprecedented times but it turned out to be a ‘business as usual budget.’ Naushad Forbes said that he liked the degree of consistency, the wording and the reiteration of the ‘maximum governance, minimum government slogan. He, however, added that there was no clarity on implementation. Watch the full video for all the details.