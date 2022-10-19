Buying 0.5 Share of a Company? | Fractional Shares | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Did you know that one share of Nestle costs over 1... moreDid you know that one share of Nestle costs over 18,000 rupees? And one share of MRF costs over 75,000! As a retail investor, investing in such stocks becomes difficult given the cost of a single share. Well, let us introduce you to fractional shares.